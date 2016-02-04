FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Johnson Matthey: dented by PT cut from top-flight analyst
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Johnson Matthey: dented by PT cut from top-flight analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Johnson Matthey down <1 pct & underperforming a positive FTSE 100 despite platinum climbing to highest in 1 mth

** Exane BNP Paribas - rated at five stars for recommendation accuracy on JMAT, according to StarMine - cites risk to co’s resilient refinery catalysts business from lower oil production & less favourable crude mix

** Cuts TP on stock to 2500p from 2700p (vs analysts’ median PT of 3380p); keeps “neutral” rating; no negative ratings on stock which has 7 “buy” or higher recommendations & 7 “hold”, TR data shows

** Move comes day after co keeps FY outlook in face of challenging Q3, continuing commodity price rout & weaker China (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.