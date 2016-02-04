BUZZ-Johnson Matthey: dented by PT cut from top-flight analyst

** Johnson Matthey down <1 pct & underperforming a positive FTSE 100 despite platinum climbing to highest in 1 mth

** Exane BNP Paribas - rated at five stars for recommendation accuracy on JMAT, according to StarMine - cites risk to co’s resilient refinery catalysts business from lower oil production & less favourable crude mix

** Cuts TP on stock to 2500p from 2700p (vs analysts’ median PT of 3380p); keeps “neutral” rating; no negative ratings on stock which has 7 “buy” or higher recommendations & 7 “hold”, TR data shows

** Move comes day after co keeps FY outlook in face of challenging Q3, continuing commodity price rout & weaker China (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)