Feb 4 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 :

* Warren Buffett says acquired 1.69 million shares of Phillips 66 in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $76.79 to $78.60 - SEC Filing

* Purchases were made between Feb. 1-3 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1nJtbXT Further company coverage: [BRKa.N PSX.N]