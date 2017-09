TABLE-Triumph -Q1 group results

Feb 5 (Reuters) Triumph Corporation Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months 3 months Year

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 384 mln 485 mln 1.71

(-20.8 pct) (+30.2 pct) (-7.6pct) Operating 3 mln 46 mln 76 mln

(-93.5 pct) (+183.8 pct) (-49.7 pct) Recurring 3 mln 43 mln 61 mln

(-92.3 pct) (+203.4 pct) (-55.6 pct) Net 1 mln 30 mln 39 mln