BUZZ-Premier Farnell: top Stoxx small cos gainer on unit sale
February 5, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Premier Farnell: top Stoxx small cos gainer on unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Premier Farnell up c.8 pct & top Stoxx small market gainer as co announces sale of its industrial products unit to IDEX Corp for $224.2 mln cash

** Engineering supply group, which is restructuring ops to counter a dip in sales growth, says deal value represents c.8.8x Akron Brass’ 2015 EBITDA

** RBC Capital Markets writes disposal at “decent” price & cash to help reduce Premier Farnell’s debt & redeem preference shares

** Co, which had announced its intention to sell Akron Brass in September, on track for sharpest one-day gain since Sept 2011

** Stock down c.42 pct y/y

** Nearly 40 pct of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

