BUZZ-Vodafone: Nomura and Deutsche Bank raises PTs

** Vodafone shares up c.2 pct after Nomura and Deutsche Bank analysts raised PTs on co following positive quarterly results

** Nomura raises PT to 255p from 250p, remains “buy”; Deutsche Bank ups PT to 285p from 280p, reiterates “buy”

** Co on Thursday posted sixth consecutive quarter of underlying revenue growth

** “Further improvement in growth, margin and capex trends at a time when forex headwinds are starting to reverse should prove ‘triple-bewitching’,” DB says

** Vodafone is due to switch to reporting in euros in its next financial year, as over 50 pct of all its revenue now comes from euro zone markets

** On Tuesday Vodafone said talks with Liberty Global had resumed, but this time were limited to the idea of creating a joint venture in the Netherlands

** Stock 2nd best performer on the FTSE 100 and gains coming on relatively healthy volumes with more than a 10th of a full-day’s volume changing hands in the first half hour of trading