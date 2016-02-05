BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's 2015 profit up, plans debt issues, scraps preference share issue

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 62.6 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($395.69 million)

* Says to issue up to 8.0 billion yuan bonds, up to 2.0 billion yuan debt financing tools, up to 3.7 billion yuan medium-term notes

* Says scraps plan to issue preference shares due to relatively high costs in comparison to other financing tools

* Says plans to invest 350 million yuan to set up sports firm with partner

