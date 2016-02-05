FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's 2015 profit up, plans debt issues, scraps preference share issue
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban's 2015 profit up, plans debt issues, scraps preference share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 62.6 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($395.69 million)

* Says to issue up to 8.0 billion yuan bonds, up to 2.0 billion yuan debt financing tools, up to 3.7 billion yuan medium-term notes

* Says scraps plan to issue preference shares due to relatively high costs in comparison to other financing tools

* Says plans to invest 350 million yuan to set up sports firm with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PWSjRH; bit.ly/1L2K4lT; bit.ly/1VUbe4a; bit.ly/1QhnU0Z; bit.ly/1KuhE9u

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5708 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.