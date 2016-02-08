REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 18.05 16.03 19.60 - 20.30
(+12.6 pct) (+8.6 - +12.5 pct) Operating 828 mln 443 mln 900 mln - 1.05
(+86.7 pct) (+8.7 - +26.8 pct) Recurring 816 mln 437 mln 890 mln - 1.04
(+86.7 pct) (+9.0 - +27.4 pct) Net 430 mln 180 mln 450 mln - 600 mln
+138.3 pct +4.6 - +39.4 pct EPS 26.80 yen 12.16 yen 25.36 yen - 33.81 yen EPS Diluted 26.07 yen 11.81 yen Ann Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3319.T