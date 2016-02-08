REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 18.05 16.03 19.60 - 20.30

(+12.6 pct) (+8.6 - +12.5 pct) Operating 828 mln 443 mln 900 mln - 1.05

(+86.7 pct) (+8.7 - +26.8 pct) Recurring 816 mln 437 mln 890 mln - 1.04

(+86.7 pct) (+9.0 - +27.4 pct) Net 430 mln 180 mln 450 mln - 600 mln