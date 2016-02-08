FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2015 group results
February 8, 2016 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Golf Digest -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 18.05 16.03 19.60 - 20.30

(+12.6 pct) (+8.6 - +12.5 pct) Operating 828 mln 443 mln 900 mln - 1.05

(+86.7 pct) (+8.7 - +26.8 pct) Recurring 816 mln 437 mln 890 mln - 1.04

(+86.7 pct) (+9.0 - +27.4 pct) Net 430 mln 180 mln 450 mln - 600 mln

+138.3 pct +4.6 - +39.4 pct EPS 26.80 yen 12.16 yen 25.36 yen - 33.81 yen EPS Diluted 26.07 yen 11.81 yen Ann Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3319.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
