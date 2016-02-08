FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-WPP: Investec downgrade keeps stock under pressure
#Hot Stocks
February 8, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-WPP: Investec downgrade keeps stock under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, down c.1 pct, and on track for its 6th straight day of losses

** Investec downgrades stock to “hold” from “add”, cuts TP to 1380p from 1480p, saying that there is increased risk to global GDP expectations & agencies can de-rate quite aggressively in tougher times

** 21 of 31 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 10 “hold” and none “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1665p

** Co cautioned in Oct that clients focusing more on cost-cutting than revenue growth against backdrop of slowdown in China, Brazil

** Over past 30 days, 5 of 25 analysts have revised their PBT expectations on co, resulting in a negative mean change

** Stock has underperformed the FTSE YTD, losing c.9 pct vs index’s c.6 pct fall; reversing course from its outperformance over the past year

** Almost of fifth of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 15 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

