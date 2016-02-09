REFILE-Sumco -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 236.83 225.32 51.00

(+5.1 pct) (-15.6 pct) Operating 29.45 25.64 3.00

(+14.8 pct) (-66.1 pct) Recurring 25.54 21.93 2.50

(+16.5 pct) (-66.5 pct) Net 19.75 16.29 1.00