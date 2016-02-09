FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -Q1 group results
February 9, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 625 mln 761 mln 1.22

-17.8 pct -12.2 pct -27.1 pct Operating loss 17 mln loss 30 mln loss 145 mln Recurring loss 17 mln loss 33 mln loss 146 mln Net loss 33 mln loss 51 mln loss 147 mln EPS loss 7.57 yen loss 11.89 yen loss 33.63 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Axel Mark Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3624.T


0 : 0
