REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2016

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 3.94 3.19 8.14

(+23.6 pct) (+20.7 pct) Operating 952 mln 496 mln

(+91.9 pct) Pretax 982 mln 586 mln

(+67.6 pct) Net 633 mln 1.04 1.28

-39.1 pct -15.2 pct EPS Basic 24.41 yen 40.66 yen 49.49 yen EPS Diluted 24.27 yen 39.92 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 14.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.