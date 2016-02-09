FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-TUI: worst sector performer as Turkey concerns overshadow results
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 9, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-TUI: worst sector performer as Turkey concerns overshadow results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** TUI, the world’s largest tour operator, down c.3 pct & worst Stoxx 600 travel & leisure performer despite posting narrower Q1 loss

** Co says bookings to Turkey this summer were down around 40 percent due to security concerns

** Barclays cuts EPS forecast by 4 pct & TP to 1330p from 1360p, citing in part softer central region trading and forex headwinds

** Co trading at its lowest in about 2.5 months & 3rd top FTSE 100 loser

** Up to Monday’s close, stock has marginally underperformed the FTSE YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.