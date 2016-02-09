FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Sophos: at record low, cyber stock jitters eclipse strong Q3
February 9, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Sophos: at record low, cyber stock jitters eclipse strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Maker of IT security products Sophos Group falls 7 pct to lowest since listing last yr as wider security sell-off overshadows 17.4 pct y/y rise in Q3 LFL billings

** 2nd top FTSE midcap loser, with nearly its entire day’s volume through in 1.5 hrs

** Numis reduces its target multiple on stock for second time, as investors pull back on security stocks amid concerns over relatively short product cycles, the need to stay on top of technology as threats evolve

** Co makes IT solutions to defending against known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions etc

** FY guidance reiteration also disappointing investors as tech space known for rapid hikes traditionally, Peel Hunt analyst says

** HACK ETF has lost almost a quarter of its value YTD, with U.S.-listed stocks in same sphere down: Palo Alto -34 pct, FireEye -42 pct & Fortinet -22 pct

** Almost fifth of Sophos’ value eroded over same period; co heading towards tougher comp in Q4 from billings growth perspective

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

