BRIEF-Thai hotelier Erawan to invest 10 bln baht in 5 years

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Erawan Group Pcl :

* The hotelier plans to invest 10 billion baht ($282.89 million) during 2016-2020 to open more hotels in Thailand and the Philippines, President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told a news conference.

* Says about 55 percent of the five-year budget will be for investment in Thailand, 30 percent in the Philippines and 15 percent on asset improvement.

* Says to spend 1.7 billion baht this year on six new hotels in Thailand. Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)