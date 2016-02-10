FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai hotelier Erawan to invest 10 bln baht in 5 years
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 10, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai hotelier Erawan to invest 10 bln baht in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Erawan Group Pcl :

* The hotelier plans to invest 10 billion baht ($282.89 million) during 2016-2020 to open more hotels in Thailand and the Philippines, President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told a news conference.

* Says about 55 percent of the five-year budget will be for investment in Thailand, 30 percent in the Philippines and 15 percent on asset improvement.

* Says to spend 1.7 billion baht this year on six new hotels in Thailand. Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.