REFILE-TABLE-Synclayer -9-MTH group results
#Corrections News
February 10, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds percent change figures for latest sales and year ago sales) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Synclayer Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.69 5.41 6.95

-13.4 pct -5.1 pct -13.6 pct Operating loss 195 mln loss 407 mln 65 mln Recurring loss 183 mln loss 414 mln 75 mln Net loss 307 mln loss 286 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss 85.19 yen loss 78.65 yen loss 16.65 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q1 div NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Synclayer Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=1724.T

