TABLE-Investers Cloud -2015 parent results
February 10, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Investers Cloud -2015 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) Investers Cloud Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year Year Year Next

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016 Year

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1

RESULT RESULT FORCAST FORCAST Sales 21.51 14.61 27.22 11.95

(+47.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) Operating 1.90 925 mln 2.89 1.26

(+105.1 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+52.5 pct) Recurring 1.88 941 mln 2.89 1.26

(+100.2 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+53.6 pct) Net 1.13 554 mln 1.80 783 mln

+103.4 pct +3.4 pct +59.8 pct EPS 158.83 yen 78.72 yen 235.74 yen 102.52 yen EPS Diluted 134.84 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 11,300.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div 20.00 yen 11,300.00 yen 24.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=1435.T

