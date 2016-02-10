TABLE-Investers Cloud -2015 parent results

Feb 10 (Reuters) Investers Cloud Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year Year Year Next

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016 Year

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1

RESULT RESULT FORCAST FORCAST Sales 21.51 14.61 27.22 11.95

(+47.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) Operating 1.90 925 mln 2.89 1.26

(+105.1 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+52.5 pct) Recurring 1.88 941 mln 2.89 1.26

(+100.2 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+53.6 pct) Net 1.13 554 mln 1.80 783 mln