TABLE-Investers Cloud -2015 parent results

Feb 10 (Reuters) Investers Cloud Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year Next
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016 Year
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1
RESULT RESULT FORCAST FORCAST Sales 21.51 14.61 27.22 11.95
(+47.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) Operating 1.90 925 mln 2.89 1.26
(+105.1 pct) (-2.2 pct) (+52.5 pct) Recurring 1.88 941 mln 2.89 1.26
(+100.2 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+53.6 pct) Net 1.13 554 mln 1.80 783 mln
+103.4 pct +3.4 pct +59.8 pct EPS 158.83 yen 78.72 yen 235.74 yen 102.52 yen EPS Diluted 134.84 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 11,300.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div 20.00 yen 11,300.00 yen 24.00 yen