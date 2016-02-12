FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Livesense -2015 group results
February 12, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Livesense -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Livesense Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.07 4.28 5.50 - 5.80

(+18.5 pct) (+8.5 - +14.4 pct) Operating 7 mln 634 mln 100 mln - 150 mln

(-98.8 pct) Recurring 19 mln 638 mln 115 mln - 165 mln

(-97.0 pct) (+500.2 - +761.2 pct) Net 10 mln 395 mln 60 mln - 95 mln

-97.3 pct +452.5 - +774.8 pct EPS 0.39 yen 14.20 yen 2.14 yen - 3.38 yen EPS Diluted 0.38 yen 13.98 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Livesense Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6054.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
