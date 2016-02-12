BUZZ-Berendsen: among top midcap gainers as CS hints at M&A, buyback potential

** Berendsen +4 pct in hefty vols & on track for sharpest gain in just under 2 yrs as Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, TP to 1250p from 1100p

** Commercial laundry co’s balance sheet under-geared vs history, peer group creating opportunity for M&A, share buybacks or both, CS says

** Also cites opportunities for margin increase, particularly in workwear unit

** 8 “buy” or higher, 2 “hold” and 1 “sell” or lower on stock, analysts’ median PT 1208p

** Stock 4th top FTSE 250 gainer with nearly half of daily avg volume through in 1.5 hrs