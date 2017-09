TABLE-Hotto Link -2015 group results (IFRS)

Feb 15 (Reuters) Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year Year Year

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.44 1.03 2.50

(+137.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 126 mln 113 mln 97 mln

(+11.0 pct) (-22.9pct) Pretax 60 mln 140 mln

(-57.1 pct) Net 18 mln 76 mln 20 mln