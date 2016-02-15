REFILE-TABLE-Aiming -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Aiming Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.17 6.53 2.50
(+86.4 pct) (+148.6 pct) (-22.9 pct) Operating 2.88 350 mln 320 mln
(+722.6 pct) (-74.6 pct) Recurring 2.85 340 mln 322 mln
(+738.9 pct) (-74.2 pct) Net 1.91 552 mln
(+245.2 pct) Net 200 mln
-75.3 pct EPS 57.79 yen 19.09 yen 5.81 yen EPS Diluted 55.06 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q1 Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q3 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NIL NOTE - Aiming Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent