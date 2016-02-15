FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Aiming -2015 group results
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Aiming -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Aiming Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.17 6.53 2.50

(+86.4 pct) (+148.6 pct) (-22.9 pct) Operating 2.88 350 mln 320 mln

(+722.6 pct) (-74.6 pct) Recurring 2.85 340 mln 322 mln

(+738.9 pct) (-74.2 pct) Net 1.91 552 mln

(+245.2 pct) Net 200 mln

-75.3 pct EPS 57.79 yen 19.09 yen 5.81 yen EPS Diluted 55.06 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q1 Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q3 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NIL NOTE - Aiming Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3911.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.