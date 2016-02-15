REFILE-TABLE-Aiming -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Aiming Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.17 6.53 2.50

(+86.4 pct) (+148.6 pct) (-22.9 pct) Operating 2.88 350 mln 320 mln

(+722.6 pct) (-74.6 pct) Recurring 2.85 340 mln 322 mln

(+738.9 pct) (-74.2 pct) Net 1.91 552 mln

(+245.2 pct) Net 200 mln