REFILE-TABLE-Sld Entertainment -9-MTH parent results
February 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sld Entertainment -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds percent change figure for sales forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Sld Entertainment Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.93 3.40 5.52

(+15.5 pct) (+21.9 pct) Operating 95 mln 154 mln 273 mln

(-38.1 pct) (+34.3 pct) Recurring 115 mln 161 mln 285 mln

(-28.5 pct) (+40.0 pct) Net 67 mln 89 mln 169 mln

-24.1 pct +46.2 pct EPS 52.14 yen 82.74 yen 131.30 yen EPS Diluted 48.88 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Sld Entertainment Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3223.T

