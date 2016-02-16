FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -6-MTH group results
#Corrections News
February 16, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Digital Garage -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 19.84 17.89 41.00

(+10.9 pct) (+14.5 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 1.63 1.74 5.20

(-6.4 pct) (+114.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 2.69 3.46

(-22.2 pct) (+105.2 pct) Net 1.80 3.51 5.50

-48.8 pct +145.8 pct +8.2 pct EPS 38.20 yen 74.61 yen 116.95 yen EPS Diluted 38.08 yen 74.43 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Digital Garage Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4819.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
