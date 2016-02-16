FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -9-MTH group results
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 16, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 299 mln 264 mln 400 mln - 900 mln

(+12.9 pct) (+6.3 - +139.1 pct) Operating 9 mln 53 mln 17 mln - 401 mln

(-82.8 pct) (-80.1 - +368.5 pct) Recurring 14 mln 50 mln 30 mln - 414 mln

(-72.1 pct) (-65.1 - +381.9 pct) Net 10 mln 35 mln 15 mln - 245 mln

-70.8 pct -76.3 - +287.0 pct EPS 1.02 yen 4.16 yen 1.54 yen - 25.15 yen EPS Diluted 0.90 yen 3.31 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Datasection Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.