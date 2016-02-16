BUZZ-Mondi: relief on slight FY beat

** South African packaging and paper co Mondi up 1.3% & among top FTSE 100 gainers

** Estimates FY15 basic underlying EPS +22-27 pct at 1.31-1.36 euros

** Mid-point of range slightly ahead of consensus 1.33 euros, Jefferies writes

** News affords some relief after disappointing Q3, where analysts flag impact on 2015 profit from slower-than-expected ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic & soft export market

** Stock -11.9 pct over past 3 mnths vs -4.8 pct decline on FTSE 100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)