FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Mondi: relief on slight FY beat
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 16, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Mondi: relief on slight FY beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** South African packaging and paper co Mondi up 1.3% & among top FTSE 100 gainers

** Estimates FY15 basic underlying EPS +22-27 pct at 1.31-1.36 euros

** Mid-point of range slightly ahead of consensus 1.33 euros, Jefferies writes

** News affords some relief after disappointing Q3, where analysts flag impact on 2015 profit from slower-than-expected ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic & soft export market

** Stock -11.9 pct over past 3 mnths vs -4.8 pct decline on FTSE 100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.