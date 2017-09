Feb 17 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp

* Says 2015 net profit dropped 38.5 percent y/y to 8.83 trillion dong ($395.11 million)

* Says Q4 net profit plunged 77 percent y/y to $49.22 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)