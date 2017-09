Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank):

* Says 2015 net profit dropped 48 percent y/y to 1.15 trillion dong ($51.5 million)

* Says posted net loss of $23.33 million in Q4 2015 versus $14.7 million net profit a year ago ($1=22,348 dong) Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)