TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Feb 18 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.68 4.60 6.60 6.68
(+45.4 pct ) (+90.8 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Net 2.97 2.08 2.81 2.74
