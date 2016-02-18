FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results
February 18, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.68 4.60 6.60 6.68

(+45.4 pct ) (+90.8 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Net 2.97 2.08 2.81 2.74

+43.0 pct +92.6 pct -5.4 pct -2.3 pct Div 7,581 yen 6,827 yen 7,165 yen 7,002 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3296.T

