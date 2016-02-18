TABLE-Japan Excellent -6 MTH results

Feb 18 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.84 10.12 10.24 10.35

(+7.1 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (-5.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 3.38 3.10 3.11 3.14