TABLE-Japan Excellent -6 MTH results

Feb 18 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.84 10.12 10.24 10.35
(+7.1 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (-5.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 3.38 3.10 3.11 3.14
+9.2 pct +1.9 pct -8.1 pct +1.0 pct Div 2,500 yen 2,554 yen 2,460 yen 2,570 yen