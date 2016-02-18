FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Excellent -6 MTH results
February 18, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Excellent -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.84 10.12 10.24 10.35

(+7.1 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (-5.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 3.38 3.10 3.11 3.14

+9.2 pct +1.9 pct -8.1 pct +1.0 pct Div 2,500 yen 2,554 yen 2,460 yen 2,570 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8987.T

