BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive to invest in US firm Razer, posts 2015 results

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($46.03 million) to set up unit in Shanghai free trade zone

* Says plans to boost Beijing unit’s capital by 1.2 billion yuan from 60 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit up 91.1 percent y/y at 316.0 million yuan

* Says plans to invest $75 million in Razer Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TuXNZj; bit.ly/1TzNFju; bit.ly/1RWqBu4; bit.ly/1SMov11

($1 = 6.5181 Chinese yuan renminbi)