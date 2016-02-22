FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive to invest in US firm Razer, posts 2015 results
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 22, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive to invest in US firm Razer, posts 2015 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($46.03 million) to set up unit in Shanghai free trade zone

* Says plans to boost Beijing unit’s capital by 1.2 billion yuan from 60 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit up 91.1 percent y/y at 316.0 million yuan

* Says plans to invest $75 million in Razer Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TuXNZj; bit.ly/1TzNFju; bit.ly/1RWqBu4; bit.ly/1SMov11

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5181 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.