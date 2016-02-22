FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dongshan Precision plans share private placement to fund overseas acquisition
February 22, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dongshan Precision plans share private placement to fund overseas acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($690.27 million) in private placement of shares to fund overseas acquisition, replenish capital

* Says 3.98 billion yuan of the proceeds will be used for acquiring Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb. 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T19A3a; bit.ly/20PGbI9; bit.ly/1ox79Z5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5192 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

