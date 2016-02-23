BRIEF-Thai Pruksa aims to double revenue to $2.8 bln over next 5 years

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pruksa Real Estate Pcl :

* Aims for revenue of 100 billion baht ($2.80 billion) over the next five years from a record high of 50.7 billion baht in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Thongma Vijitpongpun told reporters

* Says it is studying to enter into new business and seeking a partner after a business restructuring

* Says housing products will contribute about 80 percent to total revenue over the next five to 10 years and the rest from new business Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.7200 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)