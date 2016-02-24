BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer to acquire Greatwall Information, plans private placement

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy Greatwall Information via share issue

* Says plans to acquire two electronics firms, debts for a combined 22.9 billion yuan ($3.51 billion) via assets swap, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ST15XF; bit.ly/21pYlm3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5324 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)