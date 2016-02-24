FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Paul Hastings advises on formation of 2 bln euro Investindustrial fund
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 24, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Paul Hastings advises on formation of 2 bln euro Investindustrial fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say Paul Hastings advised on formation, not launch, of Investindustrial fund)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Paul Hastings LLP:

* Has advised Investindustrial on the formation (not launch) of Investindustrial Fund VI

* Fund VI will pursue majority investments in quality European mid-market companies typically headquartered in Italy, Spain, Portugal or Switzerland

* Fund VI is the first fund of 2 billion euros or more raised for the region and Investindustrial's funds comprise three of the four funds ever raised in the region of 1 billion euros-plus size Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1T6jb9a) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.