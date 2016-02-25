FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's efforts to tackle zombie firms won't create large scale unemployment - ministry
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

China's efforts to tackle zombie firms won't create large scale unemployment - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s efforts to tackle the country’s zombie firms wil not result in large scale unemployment, the country’s industry vice minister said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

China needs to cut off local support, including bank loans, for zombie firms, as well as strengthen environmental compliance to deal with the firms as part of efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity, vice minister Feng Fei said.

China will allocate 100 billion yuan ($15.31 billion) over two years to relocate workers during China’s industrial restructuring, Feng earlier told the same briefing. Relocating workers was the main problem that needed to be solved in restructuring Chinese industry, he added. ($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.