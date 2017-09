Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tongfang Guoxin Electronics Co Ltd

* Says unit to invest 3.8 billion yuan ($581.32 million) in Taiwan’s Powertech Technology via share subscription

* Says unit to invest 2.3 billion yuan in Taiwan’s ChipMOS Technologies via share suscription

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SZBCM8

