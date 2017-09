TABLE-Chuou International Group -2015 group results

Feb 26 (Reuters) Chuou International Group Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year Year Year

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 647 mln 635 mln 683 mln

(+1.8 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+5.6 pct) Operating 10 mln 8 mln 27 mln

(+30.3 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+152.9 pct) Recurring 15 mln 12 mln 34 mln

(+19.4 pct) (-15.7 pct) (+120.2 pct) Net 20 mln 2 mln 17 mln