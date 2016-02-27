FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Zee Media says to buy up to 80 pct in two cos
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India's Zee Media says to buy up to 80 pct in two cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zee Media Corp Ltd

* Says board approved in-principle acquisition of up to 80 stake in Today Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Today Retail Network Pvt Ltd

* Target companies developing infrastructure for launching a TV shopping channel and also operate e-commerce site

* To initially invest about 398 million rupees by June to acquire 49 percent stake each in the two cos

* To increase stake in the cos by investing up to 1.26 billion rupees over 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.