Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 16.3 percent y/y at 6.5 billion yuan ($994.04 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rx5dJD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee)