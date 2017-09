TABLE-E-Cometrue -2015 group results

Feb 29 (Reuters) E-Cometrue Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year Year Year

ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 319 mln 332 mln 366 mln

(-3.8 pct) (+35.0 pct) (+14.5 pct) Operating loss 3 mln 26 mln 14 mln

(+128.3 pct) Recurring loss 10 mln 4 mln 11 mln

(-42.2 pct) Net loss 11 mln 5 mln 10 mln