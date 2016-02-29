FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo estimates $64-78 mln restructuring charges, mostly in Q1
February 29, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo estimates $64-78 mln restructuring charges, mostly in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc estimated that a plan to cut jobs and other restructuring moves would result in pretax charges of $64 million to $78 million, mostly in the first quarter of 2016.

Of the total, $40 million to $48 million would be for severance pay and related cash expenditures, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OI6Vnd)

Yahoo said on Feb. 2 it would reduce its workforce by 15 percent by the end of 2016 and close offices in Dubai, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Madrid and Milan.

The company’s shares were up nearly 2 percent at $31.98 in morning trading on Monday. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

