BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya aims for 2016 loan growth of 5-6 pct vs 4.7 pct in 2015

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a statement:

* Aims for a 5-6 percent loan growth in 2016 based on GDP growth forecast of 3.2 percent

* Aims for non performing loans below 2.5 percent of total lending at end 2016 versus 2.24 percent end 2015

* Aims to invest 2.7 billion baht ($75.9 million) on information technology in 2016

* Aims to become top tier financial group in ASEAN in 2016

* Aims to expand base in retail and corporate customers in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam

* Aims to leverage with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi’s network in ASEAN countries Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.5900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantrapapaweth; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)