FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya aims for 2016 loan growth of 5-6 pct vs 4.7 pct in 2015
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya aims for 2016 loan growth of 5-6 pct vs 4.7 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a statement:

* Aims for a 5-6 percent loan growth in 2016 based on GDP growth forecast of 3.2 percent

* Aims for non performing loans below 2.5 percent of total lending at end 2016 versus 2.24 percent end 2015

* Aims to invest 2.7 billion baht ($75.9 million) on information technology in 2016

* Aims to become top tier financial group in ASEAN in 2016

* Aims to expand base in retail and corporate customers in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam

* Aims to leverage with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi’s network in ASEAN countries Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.5900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantrapapaweth; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.