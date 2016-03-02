PEOPLE: Williams leaves as Nomura trims Asian IBD - update

(Adds Ashley and Okuda appointments)

By Frances Yoon and Gareth Gore

HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Nomura’s top investment banker in Asia ex-Japan is to leave as the Japanese bank scales back its resources in the region.

Mark Williams, who has been head of investment banking in Asia ex-Japan since June 2012, will be retiring from the firm and taking a career sabbatical, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Prior to his stint at the Japanese bank, he worked at UBS for 15 years.

Kenji Teshima, formerly co-head of the unit, will replace Williams, effective immediately.

Nomura has also appointed Steve Ashley and Kentaro Okuda as global co-heads of its investment bank - otherwise known as wholesale - after the previous head Tetsu Ozaki was made group chief operating officer after two years in the job. Ashley was previously global markets head. He joined the Japanese brokerage firm in May 2010 from RBS as global head of rates, before moving on to head fixed income and then overall markets. Okuda was head of investment banking, spearheading Nomura’s capital markets and advisory franchises globally. He has helped manage the unit for several years. The two will maintain their responsibilities for the global markets and investment banking divisions respectively.

Ozaki joined Nomura in 1982, and spent the first 18 years of his career in fixed income, including two years as head of the firm’s fixed income business in the EMEA region. In 2002, he moved into equities and was made global head of equities two years later. He also spent four years in investment banking, mainly working with Japanese corporates, and was made head of wholesale in March 2014. The new roles come into effect on April 1.

Nomura departures

Williams is the most senior of around a dozen departures from Nomura’s Asian investment bank.

Clayton Carol, head of debt capital markets and debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan, is also leaving. Neeraj Hora, who is head of global finance for Asia ex-Japan, will become acting head of DCM.

Carol, a Hong Kong-based managing director, started at Nomura in 2008, when the Japanese bank bought the regional operations of his then employer Lehman Brothers.

Other departures in the ex-Japan IBD unit include executive directors Amol Gaitonde and John Chua, who were based in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively.

Nomura declined to comment.