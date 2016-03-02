FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKEx Chief says plans Primary Equity Connect and the Third Board
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HKEx Chief says plans Primary Equity Connect and the Third Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li says in his blog

* “This is our plan to expand Stock Connect, which has connected the secondary markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, to the primary market”

* Says Primary Equity Connet would allow mainland investors to participate in Hong Kong IPOs and vice versa

* “The urgent need for the Mainland is to diversify its investor base, including attracting more institutional participation, and to allow Mainland investors to have greater access to high-quality international investment assets so they can diversify their holdings”

* Says Primary Equity Connect and the Third Board initiatives are in early stages, open to debate

Source text in English: bit.ly/1i0sLGj

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

