March 2 (Reuters) - Shenzhen stock exchange says

* Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co Ltd’s Vice president Chen Derong bought company shares within 10 days before company released its 2015 preliminary results

* Says Chen reprimanded by Shenzhen stock exchange as he has violated exchange’s rules

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TQovgx

