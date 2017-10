March 3 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing

* Says Chongqing investment fund invests 1 billion yuan ($152.82 million) in Leshi’s cloud computing unit

* Says registered captial of cloud computing unit increased to 795.1 million yuan from 662.6 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L6iFoV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5437 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)