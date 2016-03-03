FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Admiral: hits record high on results beat
March 3, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Admiral: hits record high on results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British insurer Admiral +4 pct, at highest levels ever after posting better-than-expected FY PBT

** FY PBT of 377 mln stg vs analysts’ expectation of 350.4 mln stg, according to co-compiled consensus

** The ‘beat’ against expectation was on investment income & profit commission, Shore Capital writes

** Stock top on FTSE 100 gainer, which it has outperformed YTD (+6 pct vs -1.5 pct FTSE 100)

** Top of Stoxx 600 insurance index & on track for sharpest move in over a year (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

