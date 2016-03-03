FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Schroders: top European financial services co on results beat
March 3, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Schroders: top European financial services co on results beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Schroders, Britain’s biggest listed asset manager, +4 pct, top Stoxx 600 financial services index after higher FY earnings, driven by strong Institutional flows

** PBT before exceptional items at 609.7 mln stg vs co-compiled analysts’ consensus of 601.1 mln stg

** Co also says long-serving CEO will move to the chairman’s role

** Asset managers hurt due to EM exposure, with Schroders -c.9 pct YTD vs FTSE’s -1.5 pct

** 3rd top FTSE 100 gainer on Thurs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

