TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 14 (Reuters) 
Japan Logistics Fund Inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2016  ended Jul 31, 2015     to Jul 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.55                7.07                7.59                7.53
                       (+6.8 pct )        (-24.9 pct )         (+0.5 pct )         (-0.8 pct )
  Net                         3.55                3.21                3.55                3.55
                      (+10.6 pct )        (-41.2 pct )         (-0.1 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    4,033 yen           3,866 yen           4,030 yen           4,030 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T

