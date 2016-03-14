TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results

Mar 14 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.55 7.07 7.59 7.53 (+6.8 pct ) (-24.9 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) Net 3.55 3.21 3.55 3.55 (+10.6 pct ) (-41.2 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 4,033 yen 3,866 yen 4,030 yen 4,030 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T