March 14 (Reuters) - Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says plans to invest 249.6 million ringgit ($60.85 million) in Longi (Kuching) Sdn Bhd via Hong Kong subsidiary

* Says signs solar cell components sales contract worth about 1.4 billion yuan

* Says unit and partner plan to invest 600 million yuan in solar cell project

