BUZZ-Old Mutual: top FTSE 100 riser on Barclays boost
March 14, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Old Mutual: top FTSE 100 riser on Barclays boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Anglo-African insurance co’s shares jumps as much as 3 pct, top FTSE 100 gainer, after Barclays raises PT

** Barclays raises PT to 220p from 210p; remains “overweight”

** Old Mutual’s FY15 result showed good operational momentum- Barclays

** Co last week said it will split into its four main businesses, and may list its emerging market and wealth management arms

** Brokerage, however, flags that lack of details on the split makes it challenging to quantify the potential upside resulting from it (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

